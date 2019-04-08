Provincial grants flow away from Winnipeg inner-city community groups to rural Manitoba, analysis suggests

Changes made two years ago by the Manitoba government to a program originally focused on supporting inner-city community groups have resulted in money flowing away from Winnipeg's core to rural groups and municipalities, a new analysis suggests.

Shauna MacKinnon, an associate professor in the University of Winnipeg's Urban and Inner City Studies department, reviewed the provincial Building Sustainable Communities program from the spring of 2019, when it was created to combine seven existing provincial programs into one.

That included the Neighbourhoods Alive program, which was founded by the former NDP government to fund urban non-profits around the province.

At the time, MacKinnon and leaders of some community based-organizations in Winnipeg's North End and West End neighbourhoods raised concerns about the change. Those included an apparent shift toward grant funding for capital projects and away from operating costs, such as staff salaries for running programs for vulnerable populations.

MacKinnon said those early concerns have been validated in the ensuing two years.

"The lion's share of the funding has gone to rural communities, has gone to capital projects," MacKinnon said Tuesday, after her report was published through the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a left-leaning think tank.

Shauna Mackinnon is an associate professor at the University of Winnipeg's urban and inner-city studies department. (Submitted by Shauna MacKinnon)

Her analysis suggests around 85 per cent of provincial contributions through the program from 2019 to 2021 — about $15.7 million of $18.4 million — went to proposed infrastructure, construction and other capital investments.

In 2019-20, about 62 per cent of funding ($4.8 million of $7.8 million) went to rural groups and municipalities, with $907,000 dedicated to inner-city neighbourhoods.

The breakdown for the following year was similar, with 63 per cent going to rural groups and municipalities and $1 million to inner-city neighbourhoods.

"It's just, again, another example of a lack of regard or concern or understanding of why equity is important," said MacKinnon.

She acknowledged the province did, however, increase contributions overall to the Building Sustainable Communities program by about $5 million, compared to the funding for the previous program funding two years earlier.

A provincial spokesperson credited that investment as a response to COVID-19 "to help give community organizations a much-needed boost during this unprecedented time."

Municipalities capitalize: report

The Progressive Conservative government also changed the grant formula and expanded eligibility criteria when Neighborhoods Alive and other grant programs were folded into Building Sustainable Communities.

That change meant that municipalities can access the funds, in addition to community groups.

The province will fund up to half of a proposed project's cost, and stipulates no more than 10 per cent of the rest can be made up of funds from other government contributions. For the most part, groups have to find the remaining 40 per cent to cover salaries and other operating costs through donations and private partnerships.

MacKinnon argues municipalities have a competitive advantage since they have administrative staff who can devote time and resources to applying through such programs and chasing down private investments to make up the rest. Smaller non-profits and community organizations often don't have those resources, she says.

"We've eliminated an equity-based initiative that's supporting low-income urban communities. Essentially, we don't have anything now," said MacKinnon.

"If this is a program that's working well for rural communities, fine, let's call it that," she said.

The province should examine "what was really good about Neighbourhoods Alive" and "develop an initiative that is accessible to low-income communities that have a difficult time accessing programs like this," said MacKinnon.

The focus on capital projects has meant numerous inner-city groups don't even bother applying for the funding, she said.

That's the reason the West Central Women's Resource Centre didn't apply in 2019, the first year of the revised program, executive director Lorie English said at the time.

Last year, the centre needed foundation work done on its headquarters and successfully applied for a grant through the program, said English.

Lorie English is executive director of the West Central Women's Resource Centre. (Ian Froese/CBC)

The centre received $11,500 from the province toward the $23,000 project. The rest came from donors and partnerships.

"We are grateful to have received that. We probably wouldn't have been able to go forward with our foundation repair without some form of contribution from the province," said English.

Despite that help, English says the shift has left noticeable gaps for community groups, especially because the program doesn't cover funding for salaries that she says is desperately needed.

"That would be my biggest critique of the program as it's structured now, is the lack of ability to include staffing. That, and the distribution moving mostly out of the core, where it's most needed."

A provincial spokesperson responded to the report saying Building Sustainable Communities replaced seven legacy programs, including Community Places and Neighbourhoods Alive, "that were restrictive and operated in silos."

The new program is flexible and reduces red tape for applicants, the spokesperson said in a statement. The province maintains Building Sustainable Communities also enhances project outcomes.

"The overarching goal is to transform and modernize grant funding to increase community capacity and promote sustainability in non-profit organizations as well as increase positive outcomes," the statement reads.

MacKinnon suggests a different takeaway.

"This is just not working for inner-city, low-income communities," she said.