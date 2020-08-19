Inmate dies after escape from Winnipeg women's healing lodge

A woman who had escaped incarceration in Winnipeg earlier this month died on Tuesday.

Nikki Alfonso, 31, escaped on Aug. 2 from the Eagle Women's Lodge, a multi-security-level women's healing lodge in Winnipeg, the Correctional Service of Canada said in a news release.

She had been unlawfully at large for more than two weeks when she died.

Jeff Campbell, a communications manager for Corrections Canada, told CBC News that Alfonso's cause of death won't be released until an autopsy has been completed.

Staff at the healing lodge saw Alfonso leave the premises just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to an earlier news release.

Alfonso was serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for charges including assault with a weapon, material benefit from sexual services and failure to attend court.

The inmate's family has been notified of her death. Corrections Canada extended its condolences to the family.