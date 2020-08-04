Inmate escapes from Winnipeg women's healing lodge

Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a federal facility in Winnipeg over the long weekend.

Nikki Alfonso, 31, left the Eagle Women's Lodge in Winnipeg on Sunday night, the Correctional Service of Canada said in a news release.

Staff at the multi-level-security women's healing lodge saw Alfonso leave the premises around 10:10 p.m., the release says.

Alfonso was serving a 4½-year sentence for charges including assault with a weapon, material benefit from sexual services and failure to attend court.

Federal correctional staff contacted police and a warrant for Alfonso's arrest was issued.

"CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible," the correctional service wrote in the news release.

Alfonso is roughly five feet, four inches, and weighs about 170 pounds, the news release says. She has brown eyes and brown hair, with a tattoo of black stars near her right eye.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

