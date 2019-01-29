Winnipeg left in the dust by neighbouring RMs due to shortage of industrial land

Industrial development is booming just outside Winnipeg's borders because the city doesn't have enough serviced land or any strategy to make that land available, according to a stark new report that states the Manitoba capital has "no clear vision" to make it more competitive.

Over the past five years, only a third of new industrial land in the capital region has been developed within Winnipeg's borders, even though the city accounts for 90 per cent of the population growth in this area, according to a 332-page study by Toronto-area consulting firm Watson & Associates.

Winnipeg's competitiveness is lacking because the city doesn't have enough serviced industrial land or a plan to develop more of it, and allows existing industrial land to be converted to other uses, the report says.

It also says neighbouring municipalities have caught up with Winnipeg when it comes to providing services such as roads, water mains and sewers.

"While historically it could be said that industrial development in the capital region RMs were low-order and unserviced, that is increasingly not the case. Employment areas in Rosser, Macdonald, Headingley and Ritchot are now able to offer water and wastewater servicing (and soon West St. Paul) in industrial parks of increasingly high design standards, Winnipeg chief planner Braden Smith writes in a summary of the Watson report.

He adds development in Rosser has "also been buoyed by the construction of CentrePort Canada Way," the $212-million freeway funded by the province and Ottawa when Gary Doer's NDP was in power in Manitoba.

According to the report, Winnipeg only made an average of 14 hectares of serviced industrial land available every year over the past five years. For comparison's sake, Edmonton and Calgary made 91 and 72 hectares of industrial land available every year during the same period, while smaller cities such as London and Milton, Ont. made 17 hectares available.

Even worse, the report points out, almost two-thirds of the new industrial lands that came online within the city were the result of expansions by existing Winnipeg businesses, activity that is "unsustainably high."

The report also states the city only has six more years of serviced industrial land available and that has to be addressed, even though it "is not immediately pressing."

The consulting firm makes 23 recommendations, including the development of a clear strategy for making more land available for all forms of employment, better planning practices that encourage improved sustainable development, and safeguards to prevent serviced industrial land from being put to other uses.

It also recommends the city discourage the development of large, free-standing retail stores, more commonly known as big-box stores.

Legal battles with developers have also hampered Winnipeg's efforts to develop industrial land.

The city remains embroiled in a lawsuit with industrial developer Terracon, which alleges the city stole its idea to build a new Parmalat dairy plant at the St. Boniface Industrial Park.

The report comes before city council's property and development committee on Feb. 4.