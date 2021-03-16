Indoor pools in Winnipeg to start reopening before end of March, city announces

Winnipeg swimmers rejoice: indoor pools will start reopening at limited capacity by the end of the month, the city announced in a news release Tuesday.

Pools had been closed under public health restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But on Tuesday the city said indoor pools will start opening March 29 at 25 per cent capacity for aquatic sports groups, lane swimming, aquatic fitness classes and limited public swimming, the release said.

The following indoor pools will begin opening Monday, March 29:

Bonivital Pool.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

Elmwood Kildonans.

Kinsmen Sherbrook.

Margaret Grant.

Pan Am.

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place.

Seven Oaks.

St. James Assiniboia Centennial.

Transcona Kinsmen Centennial.

Eldon Ross Pool and St. James Civic Centre will remain closed, the release says.

The city encourages people to book ahead of time, because there is no guarantee time slots will be available when they arrive, the release says.

Blocks will be offered week-by-week and reservations can be made up to 30 minutes in advance, assuming there's capacity left.

A new week of time slots will be available for booking every Thursday.

People can book their time slot at Winnipeg leisureonline or by contacting 311. They can also register at the pool facility.

Anyone looking to visit the pools should self-assess whether they have COVID-19 symptoms, as people who are symptomatic will be barred from entry into a pool facility.

People who do enter a facility will need to give contact information in case contact tracing needs to occur, and people who do not live together must stay physically distanced, the release says.

Pools and fitness areas will be closed to the public for 30 minutes between each two-hour block in order to sanitize those facilities and to avoid any mingling with the next group of visitors.

There will be limited access to lockers. Changing rooms and showers will be spaced out to follow physical distancing guidelines, the release says.

The city advises people to arrive at the pool dressed to swim or take part in a fitness class.

Limited quantities of lifejackets will be available on-site, but swimmers can bring their own lifejackets, flutter boards and toys, the release says. Permission to use toys will be up to the lifeguard on duty.

More information about pool schedules and available time blocks can be found at the City of Winnipeg website.

Spring Leisure Guide available online this week

Meanwhile, the city's Leisure Guide for spring 2021 will be available online as of Friday, the release says.

Some of the programs offered in this spring include dance, gymnastics, yoga, pottery and spring break camps, the release says.

Leisure Guide programming registration will begin at 8 a.m. March 23. Winnipeg residents can register online, in-person at 395 Main Street, or by calling 311.

Anyone who wants to register in-person must wear a face mask and stay physically distanced from others, the release says.

The Leisure Guide Swimming and Skating brochures, which contain Learn to Swim and Learn to Skate activities, should be released later this spring, it adds.