Winnipeg man pleads guilty to impaired driving in crash that killed 24-year-old woman

A Winnipeg man has admitted in Manitoba provincial court to impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a collision on a residential street in Transcona last year that left a 24-year-old woman dead.

Jordyn Reimer died following the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West in the early morning hours of May 1, 2022.

Reimer had been the designated driver for friends the night she was killed.

Tyler Scott Goodman, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday. His mother, Laurie Lynn Goodman, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

Tyler Scott Goodman, wearing a hat, sunglasses and hoodie, is pictured outside the Winnipeg Law Courts on April 26. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC )

Reimer graduated from Transcona Collegiate and went on to study at MacEwan University in Edmonton. She was a member of the three-time champion Griffins women's hockey team in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference. She played on the team with one of her three sisters.

Jordyn's father, Doug Reimer, previously said his daughter — who was living in Brandon, Man., at the time of the collision — was the type of person you would have fun with no matter what and always made sure everyone was included.

Earlier this month, family members unveiled a memorial bench honouring Jordyn along the Transcona Trail at the corner of Hoka Street and McMeans Avenue.

Reimer's family unveiled a memorial bench honouring Jordyn along the Transcona Trail earlier this month. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Dozens of people wearing T-shirts featuring Jordyn's name and photo were at the unveiling.

Jordyn's sister, Alex Reimer, said the community's presence at the event helped her family through their grieving journey.