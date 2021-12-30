Man charged with impaired driving after crashing into woman in wheelchair, Winnipeg police say

Police are looking for witnesses to an incident where they say a man drove into a woman using a wheelchair in north Winnipeg on Wednesday evening.

An officer got to the scene at Main Street and Inkster Boulevard just before 9 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

The woman, who's in her 50s, was taken to hospital in critical condition. She has since been stabilized, the release said.

The 46-year-old driver stayed at the scene and was arrested, police said.

The man, who's from St. Andrews, Man., has been charged with operating a vehicle causing bodily harm while impaired.

He was also charged with failing or refusing to comply with a demand, police said.

The man was released on an appearance notice, as mandated by the Criminal Code of Canada, the release said.

Traffic division investigators are still looking into the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

