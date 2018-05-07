Judge orders city to refund millions of dollars in impact fees to Winnipeg developers

A Manitoba judge is ordering the City of Winnipeg to refund millions of dollars it collected in recent years through growth fees it imposed on developers, builders and homeowners in new residential developments at the outskirts of the city.

The three-year legal battle between the city and developers who wanted to kill city growth fees came to an end Wednesday.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice James Edmond found it reasonable for the city to think it could impose impact fees on developers based on the authority of city council.

But Edmond ultimately sided with the developers and ordered the city to refund the millions of dollars it recouped through impact fees from developers, builders and homeowners — plus whatever interest developed while sitting in the city reserve fund.

Edmond wrote in his 117-page decision, delivered Wednesday, that the fees imposed "a constitutionally invalid indirect tax."

Mayor Brian Bowman had fought to create growth fees since being elected in 2014. Revenue was meant to be spent on public infrastructure projects in new developments, including fire halls, roads, sewers and water mains.

At hearings in February, it was revealed the city had collected $30 million through what it termed impact fees.

'I did not support the mayor': councillor

The idea didn't go over well with developers and some city councillors.

"This is a very defining moment in my political career, I will say, because I did not support the mayor and the legal team on this decision to apply impact fees," Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) told CBC Up to Speed guest host Marjorie Dowhos after the decision.

Lukes, who was one of three councillors who backed Bowman's rival Jenny Motkaluk in the last election, represents a ward that is among the city's newest and fastest-growing areas. It includes Whyte Ridge, Agassiz, Linden Ridge, South Pointe, Richmond West, Fairfield Park and the Bridgwater neighbourhoods.

The Waverley West councillor said she supports "everyone paying their fair share," and would even back an impact fee framework — just not the current model.

"There was no connection to the money and growth, and the spending of money related to growth that the impact fees would bring in."

Decision no surprise

City finance chair Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James) told CBC News the outcome wasn't entirely unexpected.

Gillingham said he didn't support the implementation of growth fees in 2016 and ensured the revenue collected went unspent pending the court decision.

"I'm glad that we made that decision to keep them there," he said.

He suggested he believed the city might lose the legal battle, in part because the development sector wasn't on board with the fees from the beginning.

Gillingham also agrees with the mayor that the city needs a new long-term growth model. There's evidence communities popping up along the periphery of the city continued to grow after the implementation of impact fees, he said.

The Urban Development Institute and the Manitoba Home Builders' Association launched the legal battle in 2017. The organizations, which represent developers, maintained the city didn't have the authority to impose the fees.

A former president of the Manitoba Home Builders' Association said Wednesday he wasn't surprised by the decision.

"The development and building industry wouldn't have gone into it if it was considered a frivolous or long-shot challenge," said Mike Moore, now a consultant who worked with the developers responsible for the legal challenge.

Moore said developers want to be a part of that process and he hopes clarity from the decision will enable the industry to work together with the city.

"We need to engage in a sitting down together in a proper planning process. We need to plan for the growth of the city of Winnipeg," he said.

When contacted by CBC News Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the mayor said he would wait for a review by the public service before commenting.

The city hasn't yet said whether it will appeal the decision.