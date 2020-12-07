Home building company will return impact fees to customers without charges

A&S Homes will not charge its customers for processing the refund of impact fees from the city of Winnipeg.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed on Monday A&S Homes will return the full amount of the fee plus interest to approximately 300 customers.

The decision comes after the company had sent a letter on Dec. 1 to dozens of customers saying it would be deducting an amount to manage the transfer.

"Please note that our company has incurred significant costs and expenses in relation to dealing with the impact fees, which costs and expenses will be deducted from the monies received from the city of Winnipeg," A&S said in the letter.

A spokesperson for A&S Homes declined further comment about why the company made the decision not to charge any costs.

Keith Mozdzen has been organizing home owners who paid the impact fees and applauded A&S Homes for deciding to return them without charges. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

The impact fees are being returned to thousands of customers after a court decision ordered the city of Winnipeg to refund approximately $36 million in fees and accrued interest.The decision not to charge the customers was a pleasant surprise for Keith Mozdzen.

Mozdzen started a group called Winnipeg Impact Fee Refunds to advocate for the people who built homes and could get a refund.

"It's great to hear they are doing that! It's nice to see all the money is going back to the homeowners in these troubling times," Mozdzen said.

The Manitoba Home Builders' Association (MHBA) declined comment on the decision from A&S Homes other than to reiterate what it previously told CBC News about the administration of the impact fees.

"It's really an individual decision for each company," said MHBA president Lanny McInnes.

The City of Winnipeg said it issued 3,569 building permits and collected $36,995,249 in fees and interest in the time it was collecting them.

The average refund is expected to be about $10,366.00.