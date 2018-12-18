Winnipeg sculptors make the most out of a little snow, brighten moods with artistic displays

Although snow sculptors here haven't had a lot to work with so far, a pair of Winnipeggers are hoping their wintry works of art will inspire a message of positivity in their neighbourhoods this holiday season.

Richard Davey moved to the city's Wolseley neighbourhood recently, where he built a unique tower-shaped ice sculpture, with tiny lights embedded so it stands out during the night, too.

He says it's had a great reception from his neighbours.

"It's just nice to enjoy with the people in the local area and everyone likes it. It's a lot of fun to do, and a lot of fun to chat with the people," said Davey.

"Everyone seems really happy with it."

Winnipeg's Richard Davey made this ice sculpture, with embedded lights, in the yard of his Wolseley home. 'Lots of people have said that it brightens up their day, makes them feel all Christmas-y and sort of happy for the holidays,' he said. (Submitted by Richard Davey)

Davey admits the extra effort he put in to make the frozen work of art is all made worthwhile when someone stops to stare and admire his handiwork.

"Lots of people have said that it brightens up their day, makes them feel all Christmas-y and sort of happy for the holidays."

Snowy Santa sculpture

In the North End, Leigh Keast is putting the finishing touches on a massive ice sculpture at his home.

A window cleaner by trade, Keast has, for each of the last six years, taken an annual break from his business to build sculptures.

"You just get so much joy when people come by and see it," said Keast.

"It just inspires you."

Leigh Keast poses with his partially completed snow sculpture depicting Santa and his reindeer. (Submitted by Syndi Prokopich)

This year's artistic display features Santa Claus sitting in his sleigh, being led by his reindeer. Though it's a big display, Keast puts effort into even the small details.

"You can't have Santa's sleigh without presents," he said. "Even Rudolph's nose lights up in the nighttime."

He's lived most of his life in the North End and is hoping that this display shows the rest of the city the positives of the area.

"The North End needs more stuff like this.… It shows people that you can get out there and not be scared to do stuff in the neighbourhood and not have it be vandalized," said Keast.

"People appreciate it — they drive by and honk. It's great."

More participation

Both Davey and Keast have faced a handful of challenges dealing with a less-than-ideal amount of snowfall this year.

"I have to go to the park — there isn't no good snow here," said Keast. "The leaves and the salt get in it — and you need good snow."

Davey has also had a problem with leaves, as he tries to craft proper building blocks for his ice sculpture.

Both said additional snowfall would be a welcome sight in the upcoming days, and would give them resources to expand their sculptures.

Davey hopes more locals take advantage of the freezing temperatures and showcase their artistic sills.

"I'd love to have an opportunity to go and see other people's bits of work. People do different things, different ideas, massive big ice sculptures around Winnipeg — it'd be fantastic," he said.

As for Keast, he's also looking forward to seeing more designs pop up — and bringing his critical eye to them.

"It is nice to see.… I appreciate them. I'll criticize them because I'll expect a lot," he said jokingly.