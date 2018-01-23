Winnipeg's new junior team scores top 2 picks in WHL bantam draft

The Winnipeg Ice scored the top two prospects in the Western Hockey League bantam draft in Red Deer, Alta., on Thursday.

With the first overall pick, the team drafted 15-year-old Matt Savoie of St. Albert, Alta. Then, after a series of trades, the Ice were able to procure the second pick in the draft, which they used to take 14-year-old Conor Geekie, a six-foot-one centre from Strathclair, Man.

"To be able to pick one and two is something that's really special and certainly isn't something that happens very often," said Ice general manager Matt Cockell.

Thursday's bantam draft was the first for the Ice since they relocated to Winnipeg in the off-season from Cranbrook, B.C., where they had played since 1998. The move marked the return of the WHL to the city for the first time since 1984.

Cockell, who owns the team with fellow Winnipegger Greg Fettes, said Savoie and Geekie both come with their own strengths.

"Matt Savoie is a real special talent. He's been able to excel playing a year ahead and just played the game at a real high pace, takes the game at a high rate of speed and is a player that just doesn't come along quite frankly very often," he said.

The five-foot-eight, 150-pound forward has drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby for the way he plays.

"And then Conor Geekie in his own right is a very unique player.… He's an athlete [who has a] great release and good vision. They both complement each other very well."

It's uncertain if Savoie, who previously played for the Northern Alberta Xtreme Midget Prep, will ultimately sign with the Ice. He previously agreed to play for the University of Denver when he finishes high school.

Conor Geekie, from Strathclair, Man., was chosen second overall by the Winnipeg Ice in Thursday's WHL bantam draft. (winnipegaaa.com)

Geekie is one of three Manitoba players drafted in the first round. The Brandon Wheat Kings took Tyson Zimmer, from Russell, Man.

The final Manitoba player was Denton Mateychuk, from Dominion City, who went to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Ice will immediately start working on player development plans for Savoie and Geekie.

"The top talent plays in the Western Hockey League. It's the No. 1 development league in the world and the No,. 1 development league as a supplier to the NHL," said Cockell.

There were 32 Manitobans drafted in total.

Manitoba highlights from first-round draft picks:

#1 - Matthew Savoie, St. Albert, Alta. (Winnipeg Ice)

#2 - Conor Geekie, Strathclair, Man. (Winnipeg Ice, forward)

#5 - Nate Danielson, Red Deer, Alta. (Brandon Wheat Kings, forward)

#6 - Tyson Zimmer, Russell, Man. (Brandon Wheat Kings, forward)

#11 - Denton Mateychuk, Dominion City, Man. (Moose Jaw Warriors, defence)

#16 - Rylen Roersma, Raymond, Alta. (Brandon Wheat Kings, forward)