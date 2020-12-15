Committee to look at redeveloping downtown Hudson's Bay building

An advisory committee struck by Mayor Brian Bowman will look for ways to breath a new chapter into the historic halls of the Hudson's Bay building.

The doors of the iconic downtown Winnipeg building were locked tight by the Hudson's Bay company after years of gradually shrinking — floor by floor — the retail footprint inside.

Hudson's Bay Company shut the location two months earlier than announced due to pandemic restrictions.

"Let's have some dialogue. What I don't want to do is simply, you know, pull a Seinfeld and say, well, that's a shame, we're just going to walk away from from this location," Bowman told reporters on Tuesday.

The committee will be led from the business community by Sandy Riley, the CEO of Richardson Financial Group Ltd.

The city will be represented by John Kiernan, the director of the Planning, Property and Development department and CentreVenture CEO Angela Mathieson, as well as area councillor Sherri Rollins.

Dayna Spiring the president of Economic Development Winnipeg, will chair the committee.

A senior vice president from the Hudson's Bay company — Bruce Moore — will represent the current owner.

The committee will have its work cut out for it. The building, completed in 1926, was designed for a specific purpose no longer in vogue in downtown locations; retail.

Last year a real estate appraisal put the building's market value at $0 and estimated it needed as much as much as $111 million in improvements to bring it up to current codes.

The building has a heritage designation that should protect it from the wrecking ball.

Bowman acknowledged there has been speculation and concern for years the Hudson's Bay company would cease operations in the store, leaving a challenging development exercise in it's wake.

"I know that there there will be and there have been for many years, different ideas floating around. Let's canvas which ones are real, which ones have been considered by Hudson Bay and and get some advice from this group as a first step," Bowman said.

The committee will look at possibilities for redevelopment that include residential and/or commercial use options as well as well as a potential as a location for cultural organizations or government offices.