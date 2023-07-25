Non-stop flights between Winnipeg and Huatulco in Mexico to resume this winter

Seasonal non-stop service between Winnipeg and the western coastal Mexican city of Huatulco is slated to resume this winter.

WestJet announced this week it will offer non-stop service between the Manitoba capital and the Oaxacan holiday destination once a week this winter, beginning on Christmas Eve.

The 5½-hour flights will run on Sundays. WestJet has effectively picked up a route that was dropped by charter airline Sunwing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have heard loud and clear from the Winnipeg community around their excitement and demand for non-stop connectivity to Mexico," WestJet public relations co-ordinator Julia Kaiser said in a statement.

WestJet also announced its new non-stop service between Winnipeg and Atlanta will run year-round.

Beginning on Sept. 6, WestJet will fly between Manitoba and Georgia five days a week.