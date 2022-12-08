2 north Winnipeg houses destroyed by early morning fires

Winnipeg firefighters worked in difficult cold conditions to put out two house fires in north Winnipeg early Thursday morning.

Both houses will have to be demolished due to structural damage after the fires in weather that felt like –30 with the wind chill.

The first fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. at a house on Lansdowne Avenue between Scotia Street and St. Cross Street in the Luxton area.

There were heavy flames and smoke coming from the house when firefighters arrived. They deemed it unsafe to enter and fought it from outside.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but there were no other reported injuries.

This vacant two-storey house on Stella Avenue has been damaged by numerous fires. It will have to be demolished. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The second fire, reported just after 5 a.m., was at a vacant two-storey home on Stella Avenue between Powers Street and Salter Street in the Dufferin area.

Firefighters used their aerial ladders to get at the back of the house, where heavy smoke was pouring out.

There were no reported injuries.

The Stella home was already significantly damaged in previous fires in May 2022 and August 2021, with the May fire causing the collapse of the roof, chimney and second floor. The home will have to be demolished.

The cause of both fires is currently under investigation, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services said in a news release Thursday.

Both streets are expected reopen after fire crews have wrapped up their work.

Drivers and pedestrians should be careful in the areas as the water used to fight the fire may have created slippery conditions.