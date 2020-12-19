5 people escape house fire in Winnipeg's West End

Five people escaped from a house in Winnipeg's West End after a blaze started on the home's main floor Saturday morning, a district fire chief says.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the house on Victor Street, just north of Portage Avenue, shortly before noon.

Firefighters could be seen throwing items that were burning out the windows and dousing them in order to contain the fire inside.

District 10 fire Chief Brent Cheater told CBC News there were heavy flames on the north side of the house. There were no injuries, he said.

In a news release, the city said the occupants were able to escape from the house before fire crews arrived, and the fire was under control by 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters gather outside the house on Victor Street at Portage Avenue. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the city says. No damage estimates are available.