House fire sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

One person is in hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Winnipeg's West End.

Emergency crews were called around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to the home on Ashburn Street, between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues.

Two people were inside when the fire started and one got out before crews arrived. Firefighters found the other person inside.

That person was rushed to hospital in critical condition, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished within about a half hour.

Firefighters believe the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

No damage estimate is available at this time.

