Fire forces evacuation of hotel at Winnipeg airport

Smoke from a basement fire at a Winnipeg hotel forced guests to leave the building early Thursday morning.

A burnt generator part in the basement of the Four Points Sheraton Hotel led to the evacuation of the Wellington Avenue building, at the Winnipeg airport, at about 5:30 a.m., the city said.

The generator belt started smoking after a power outage that also shut off the air circulation system in the hotel.

By the time fire crews arrived, the hotel lobby was smoky and many guests had already left the building. Firefighters helped people with mobility issues leave.

The city said crews had to retrieve personal belongings of guests from several floors that remain evacuated.

More from CBC Manitoba: