Woman sent to hospital in critical condition after fire at Winnipeg hotel

A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition following a fire at a Winnipeg hotel early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a hotel in the 3700 block of Portage Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to a news release by the Winnipeg Police Service.

A police duty inspector earlier told CBC News the fire happened at the Super 8 hotel on Portage Avenue, just east of the west Perimeter Highway.

In its own news release, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said firefighters attacked the blaze, which was inside the hotel, and brought it under control shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The fire paramedic service said crews treated two people at the scene and took one patient to hospital in critical condition.

Police said that patient, a woman, was later upgraded to stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire service said no damage estimates are available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

