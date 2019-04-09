Police find sawed-off shotgun, stolen IDs in Winnipeg hotel room, 4 charged

Four people face gun-related charges after police seized a sawed-off shotgun, a pellet gun and multiple pieces of stolen identification from a Winnipeg hotel room.

Officers arrested four people at the Super 8 on Niakwa Road East, near Symington Yards, after being called to the hotel Monday evening, police said in a news release Wednesday.

In addition to the guns, officers found stolen items including a wallet, a passport, a driver's licence, a Mastercard and other pieces of ID. Some of items were stolen as far back as 2016, police said.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Officers also found the keys to a Ford Mustang stolen in March. The car was found outside the hotel.

Three men, aged 19, 24 and 28, and a 28-year-old woman face firearms charges as well as seven counts each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They remain in custody.