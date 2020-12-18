Stairwell singer at Winnipeg hospital inspires virtual holiday duet

There's singing in the shower, singing in the rain — but singing in the stairwell has inspired a beautiful duet from a Winnipeg hospital.

Watch the video above to hear the duet by Allen Fehr and Shirley Platon.

Two workers at Seven Oaks Hospital in Winnipeg performed a physically distanced duet of Silent Night and posted it on their Facebook page two days ago. It's been shared more than 280 times since then.

It all started when Allen Fehr, a respiratory therapist, overheard hospital worker Shirley Platon sing a song in a stairwell at the hospital.

"I heard this singing and I thought, 'Well, that's strange and incredible,'" said Fehr.

Because her voice was so strikingly beautiful, Fehr came up with the idea to collaborate virtually on a song, with him on the piano.

"I just approached her and, you know, introduced myself and I said, 'Would you be interested in picking … a Christmas carol?'" he said.

Fehr filmed himself on they keys. Because Platon was so familiar with singing in the stairwell, she returned to that spot to record her part.

"The reverb in [the stairwell] is amazing. So just every time I walk through, I can't help myself," she said.

The stairway serenades have since continued, with the two also recording a version of O Holy Night.

WATCH | Fehr and Platon sing a snippet of O Holy Night:

"Music is a huge mood elevator, so whether I'm listening to it or sing it, I just think it puts me in a better mood," said Platon.

"I love doing these type of collaborations when they come up," said Fehr.

And he agrees that it's been nice having music as an outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I mean, you go to work and come home, and so there's more time for me to do this kind of thing."