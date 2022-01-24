2 in Winnipeg hospital following Mountain Avenue apartment fire

Two people are in hospital following a residential fire in the North End on Monday afternoon, according to a City of Winnipeg news release.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a blaze in a three-storey apartment building on Mountain Avenue, between Aikins Street and Charles Street, just after 1 p.m.

Upon arrival on scene, crews encountered smoke coming from a suite inside the building and an offensive attack was launched, the release said.

Fire crews declared the fire under control at 1:36 p.m.

Most of the occupants from the complex were able to evacuate before emergency crews arrived.

Two individuals were assessed by paramedics, one of whom was transported to hospital in stable condition. The other person was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The suite the fire started in sustained significant damage, and there was smoke and water damage to two floors of the apartment building, the release stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

Mountain Avenue is closed in both directions between Charles Street and Salter Street as crews wrap up fire operations.

There are slippery conditions in the area but the city is expected to apply sand and de-icing agents to impacted roadways and sidewalks.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution once the area reopens.