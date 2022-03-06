Daughter wants answers after 84-year-old father with dementia wandered out of emergency room

By the time they found him, 84-year-old Glen Orvis had walked nine kilometres through the cold and snow wearing a pair of Dockers shoes.

Glen, who has dementia, had wandered off hours earlier on Thursday after being dropped off by an ambulance at Winnipeg's Concordia Hospital.

His daughter, a former health-care worker, said she knows how stressful a hospital setting can be. But Shelley Orvis wants answers — and changes that will prevent what happened to Glen from happening to someone else.

"I don't want to blame anybody. But on the other hand, somebody has to be responsible. Somebody has to take accountability for why he was there alone," she said.

"This ... could have turned out way worse than it did."

Shelley said her dad woke up that morning last week with a headache and a fever. After calling their doctor wondering what to do, her 81-year-old mom, Dora — Glen's wife of over 60 years, and his sole caregiver — was advised to call an ambulance to take him to get looked at.

But because of COVID-19 protocols, Dora wasn't allowed to ride with him. And by the time she was able to make her way to the hospital a few hours later, Glen was gone.

The hospital issued a code yellow alert for a missing patient and called police. Shelley put up a Facebook post that was shared more than 4,000 times. And the family drove around the city, peering over massive snow banks for any sign of Glen and fearing the worst.

About five hours later, a stranger who happened to see Shelley's Facebook post was on her way home from work when she noticed an elderly man falling down on the median on Main Street near Chief Peguis Trail.

Luckily, Shelley said, the man knew his name when the stranger asked: Glen.

The woman who stopped, along with two other people, stayed with him until an ambulance arrived, giving him a blanket and a pair of mittens to warm up in the meantime, Shelley said.

"He doesn't know where he was going and why he was walking, but he did tell my mom that he knew that he needed to keep walking in order to stay warm," she said.

"That's really painful to hear, because it's something that shouldn't have happened."

Eighty-four-year-old Glen Orvis was missing for about five hours before being found outside last week. (Shelley Orvis/Facebook)

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, which runs Concordia Hospital, said it's made a request to investigate what happened as a potential critical incident.

The situation is also being reported to Manitoba Health's Persons for Protection in Care office for investigation "to identify how processes and protocols that inform patient safety measures can potentially be improved to prevent similar occurrences from happening again," the spokesperson said in an email.

"Occurrences such as this, however rare, are taken seriously and are very troubling," the statement said.

"Staff at Concordia are deeply concerned by the event and have been in touch with the family to extend their apologies."

Glen Orvis was taken by ambulance to Winnipeg's Concordia Hospital last week. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

'Broken' system: advocate

Seniors' advocate Laura Tamblyn Watts says what happened to Glen was an "outrageous" failure of the health-care system.

For someone with dementia, it's crucial to have a substitute decision maker present in a health-care setting. And if that doesn't happen, there needs to be enough staff in the hospital to make sure patients stay safe, she said.

"What we see here is a broken health-care system that doesn't care about seniors," said Tamblyn Watts, CEO of the national seniors' advocacy organization CanAge.

She said something as simple as getting permission to put a tracking bracelet on patients who are at risk of wandering out of the hospital can help prevent similar things from happening.

And as Manitoba's pandemic restrictions are virtually all set to end next week, Tamblyn Watts said it doesn't make sense that the rules are still so strict that a caregiver wouldn't be allowed to ride in an ambulance with someone who has dementia.

"In Manitoba, you can go to a restaurant, you can go to a movie, you can go to a club. And yet for a person who needs help and support making his health-care decisions, somehow you can't go in the same ambulance," she said.

"What we are starting to see is COVID-19 being an excuse to all kinds of providers — including in this case, in my view, the health-care system — for not doing things that they don't want to do."

Laura Tamblyn Watts is the CEO of CanAge, a national seniors' advocacy organization. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

A spokesperson for Shared Health, which oversees health-care delivery in Manitoba, said while the province's pandemic rules are easing for the general public, health-care settings are keeping many COVID-19 protocols "to ensure the safe delivery of care for all patients."

"Guidelines within the health-care system may vary from changes to public health orders, due to the increased vulnerability of patients to the most severe effects of the virus," the spokesperson said in an email.

"These guidelines are regularly reviewed and adjusted by infection and prevention control experts in an attempt to find a balance between the known risks of the virus and the valuable connections patients have with their loved ones."

And while Glen has since gotten the all-clear and been discharged from the hospital, Shelley said for her, the ordeal isn't over yet.

"I don't want what happened to my dad [to] be a file buried somewhere," she said.

"We have to do something to make this never happens again to anybody else."