Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides

Winnipeg police are investigating two more homicides, one in the West End and one in Fort Richmond.

Police will release more details on the investigations at noon.

They were called to the 900 block of Greencrest Avenue Friday night.

In the West End, officers remained on scene in the 400 block of Simcoe Street Saturday morning, responding to another homicide.

These appear to be the 17th and 18th homicides of the year. From 2007-16, Statistics Canada says the city averaged 29 homicides per year.

The city set a record in 2011 with 41 homicides. But by the end of May 2011, only 16 homicides had been recorded.

Police remain on scene Saturday afternoon investigating a homicide on Simcoe Avenue. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

