Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides
Winnipeg police are investigating two more homicides, one in the West End and one in Fort Richmond.
Police remain on Simcoe Street in West End and Greencrest Avenue in Fort Richmond
Police will release more details on the investigations at noon.
They were called to the 900 block of Greencrest Avenue Friday night.
In the West End, officers remained on scene in the 400 block of Simcoe Street Saturday morning, responding to another homicide.
These appear to be the 17th and 18th homicides of the year. From 2007-16, Statistics Canada says the city averaged 29 homicides per year.
The city set a record in 2011 with 41 homicides. But by the end of May 2011, only 16 homicides had been recorded.
2019 homicides to date:
- Jan. 1: Adam Martin.
- Jan. 7: Dexter Cortavista Dejarisco.
- Jan. 9: Eunjee Kim.
- Feb. 6: Anthony Brian Cromastey.
- Feb. 6: Rodney Albert Kirton.
- March 3: Jaime Adao.
- March 8: Warren Stewart Nabess.
- March 12: Brett Anthony Cadieux.
- March 16: John Gabriel.
- March 17: William Lewis Paul.
- March 26: Lise Danais.
- April 15: Yazan Alhorani.
- April 19: Joselito Fernandez.
- May 5: Dylan Brian Hanchar.
- May 11: Calvin Chan.
- May 21: Jessie Robert David Chatterson.