Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides
Winnipeg police are investigating two more homicides, one in the West End and one in Fort Richmond. 

Police remain on Simcoe Street in West End and Greencrest Avenue in Fort Richmond

CBC News ·
Police are investigating a homicide on Simcoe Street between Ellice and Sargent. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Police will release more details on the investigations at noon. 

They were called to the 900 block of Greencrest Avenue Friday night.

In the West End, officers remained on scene in the 400 block of Simcoe Street Saturday morning, responding to another homicide. 

These appear to be the 17th and 18th homicides of the year. From 2007-16, Statistics Canada says the city averaged 29 homicides per year. 

The city set a record in 2011 with 41 homicides. But by the end of May 2011, only 16 homicides had been recorded. 

Police remain on scene Saturday afternoon investigating a homicide on Simcoe Avenue. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

2019 homicides to date: 

  1. Jan. 1: Adam Martin.
  2. Jan. 7: Dexter Cortavista Dejarisco.
  3. Jan. 9: Eunjee Kim.
  4. Feb. 6: Anthony Brian Cromastey.
  5. Feb. 6: Rodney Albert Kirton.
  6. March 3: Jaime Adao
  7. March 8: Warren Stewart Nabess
  8. March 12: Brett Anthony Cadieux. 
  9. March 16: John Gabriel
  10. March 17: William Lewis Paul
  11. March 26: Lise Danais
  12. April 15: Yazan Alhorani
  13. April 19: Joselito Fernandez.
  14. May 5: Dylan Brian Hanchar
  15. May 11: Calvin Chan
  16. May 21: Jessie Robert David Chatterson.
