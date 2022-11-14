23-year-old woman dies of gunshot wound: Winnipeg police

A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman died after she was shot in the city's Centennial neighbourhood early Saturday morning, police say.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound in her upper body after they were called to William Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

She was later identified as Delany Nora Desmarais.

Officers gave Desmarais CPR before the ambulance arrived, and she was taken to hospital in critical condition, but she died of her injury.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact homicide unit investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: