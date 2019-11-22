The people we lost: The faces of a deadly year unlike any other in Winnipeg

This isn't simply a list of the people who died by homicide in 2019.

It is a record of the lives snuffed out by an unprecedented year of violence that will be remembered for a long time in Winnipeg.

It is an acknowledgement of the high number of people who have died by a homicide in 2019 — Winnipeg tied a record with weeks still to go.

It is a way to remember everyone who was lost.

It is important that all victims, no matter the decisions they make in life, are mourned, said Bronwyn Dobchuk-Land, an assistant professor in criminal justice at the University of Winnipeg.

"Every homicide is a tragedy. Every victim is a worthwhile person, and we need to resist the painting of victims of crime and offenders as, you know, black or white characters," Dobchuk-Land said. "Everybody's got a complicated situation that that they're coming from."

Here, we remember the lives that Winnipeg lost by homicide, and in some cases, memories from the people who knew them.