The people we lost: The faces of a deadly year unlike any other in Winnipeg
Stories of the homicide victims Winnipeg has lost in an unprecedented year of tragedy
This isn't simply a list of the people who died by homicide in 2019.
It is a record of the lives snuffed out by an unprecedented year of violence that will be remembered for a long time in Winnipeg.
It is an acknowledgement of the high number of people who have died by a homicide in 2019 — Winnipeg tied a record with weeks still to go.
It is a way to remember everyone who was lost.
It is important that all victims, no matter the decisions they make in life, are mourned, said Bronwyn Dobchuk-Land, an assistant professor in criminal justice at the University of Winnipeg.
"Every homicide is a tragedy. Every victim is a worthwhile person, and we need to resist the painting of victims of crime and offenders as, you know, black or white characters," Dobchuk-Land said. "Everybody's got a complicated situation that that they're coming from."
Here, we remember the lives that Winnipeg lost by homicide, and in some cases, memories from the people who knew them.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.