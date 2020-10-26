Winnipeg police identify victim of Furby Street homicide

A man who died after being found injured outside of a Winnipeg home early Sunday has been identified as 39-year-old Adam Roy Solinger.

Police were called to a home on Furby Street, between Ellice and Sargent avenues, at 5:40 a.m. and found Solinger.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

His death is the 38th homicide in Winnipeg this year — and the third in four days.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).