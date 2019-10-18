Teenage boys charged with manslaughter after man found on Main Street

Two teen boys — a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old — are charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Neilson Catcheway in Winnipeg.

The 40-year-old man was robbed and beaten before falling from the train overpass onto Main Street, near Sutherland Avenue, around midnight Wednesday, police said.

He was then struck by a passing northbound vehicle.

Police spokesman Const. Rob Carver said the young age of those charged is difficult to comprehend.

"I don't know how we process this kind of information. I'm a parent and 13- and a 14-year-old responsible for murders is just, it's impossible to process, I think for most people, as it should be," he said.

When police arrived on the scene, Catcheway was unresponsive and face-down on the road, surrounded in blood.

Officers did CPR until paramedics arrived and rushed Catcheway to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence markers line Main Street near the railway underpass. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The investigation is in its early stages but investigators hope to be able to provide additional information in the coming days, Carver said.

He added the two boys are known to police from previous encounters and there could also be more arrests coming.

Investigators are also asking for the driver of the vehicle that hit Catcheway to contact police so they can talk to them.

"We're making some progress ourselves in terms of identifying the driver without them coming forward [but] it would be just simpler if they came forward now," Carver said.

Catcheway's death is Winnipeg's 31st homicide of the year.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).