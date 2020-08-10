Winnipeg man dies after assault on St. Matthews Avenue

A Winnipeg man has died after he was attacked by a group of people in the early hours of Sunday, police say.

Anthony Evaristo Gonzales, 30, was assaulted on St. Matthews Avenue near Polo Park mall, police said in a news release Monday.

Officers responded to the assault just after 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, the release says. A man had serious injuries after he was assaulted by a group of people who fled the area, police said.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

His death is the 28th homicide in Winnipeg of 2020.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).