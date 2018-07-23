Winnipeg police investigate city's 11th homicide
The homicide happened on Rockcliffe Road, near the Royal Canadian Mint in the city's Southdale area, police say.
Police are investigating a homicide in south Winnipeg.
There are no details about the death yet, which police say happened on Rockcliffe Road, near the Royal Canadian Mint in the city's Southdale neighbourhood.
It's the 11th homicide of the year.
A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. to release more information.
