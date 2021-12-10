Man killed in shooting near Stella Avenue and McGregor Street

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the street near the intersection of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street.

Police were called to the area round 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

They found the wounded man and took him to hospital in critical condition, where he died.

Anyone with information about the homicide are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: