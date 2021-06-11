Downtown Winnipeg homicide deemed self-defence

Crown prosecutors have declined to lay charges in a downtown Winnipeg homicide, saying it was committed in self-defence.

The decision comes after a review of the police investigation into a May 21 eruption of violence at the park at 355 Portage Ave., often known as Air Canada Park.

Cadets on a mid-morning patrol were flagged down for a disturbance, police said.

They found Thomas Earl Cameron severely injured. Officers found a suspect nearby who they arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Cameron, 30, died two days later in hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said a senior prosecutor who reviewed the case declined to lay charges.

"It was deemed that what would otherwise be an unlawful act was committed to defend himself, which was considered reasonable under the circumstances," police said in a statement Friday.

No other information about the case was provided.

Crown attorneys will decline to fight a case in court if there's no reasonable likelihood of conviction or the prosecution is not in the public interest.