1 man dead, another rushed to hospital after stabbings in Winnipeg
40-year-old man found dead inside apartment building on Selkirk Avenue
A 40-year-old man was found dead in a Winnipeg apartment building after another man, who had been stabbed, made his way to a Main Street hotel for help, police say.
Police were called to a hotel on Main between Jarvis and Dufferin avenues around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Before the stabbed man was rushed to hospital in critical condition — later upgraded to stable — he said there might be someone else injured at a residence on Selkirk Avenue.
Lee James Boulette, 40, was found dead inside an apartment suite at the corner of Selkirk and Austin Street N. in the North Point Douglas area, a few blocks from the Main Street hotel.
No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).