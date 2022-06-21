Suspect in Main Street hotel homicide died from 'unrelated medical event,' Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say homicide investigators know who was responsible for a killing that happened earlier this year — but the suspect died last month.

The homicide unit investigated and identified a 30-year-old Winnipeg man as the person who killed of Norman Nigel Bird, 29, in January, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspect, whom police did not name, was an acquaintance of Bird.

The man died from an "unrelated medical event" in May, the release said.

Bird was found seriously injured in a Main Street Hotel near Henry Avenue around 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, police said at the time.

He was taken in critical condition to hospital, where he died.