Son charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing death of father in Winnipeg's West End

A 64-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in Winnipeg's West End, and the man's adult son is now in custody, police say.

Officers responded to a call on Maryland Street just south of Sargent Avenue, in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood, around 6:20 a.m. Friday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release late Saturday morning.

That's when they found Salvatore Pellettieri's body at the Maryland Street house, the release said. The victim's son, 34-year-old Donato Salvatore Pellettieri, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Homicide investigators are still looking into the stabbing, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

A van and a police cadet vehicle were seen behind the house on Friday evening. (Travis Golby/CBC)

On Friday evening, the police service's identification unit and a cruiser car were seen in front of the house, with a cadet SUV in the back lane.

Yellow caution tape was put up around a garage, van and fence behind the house. A for-sale sign stood in the front yard.

