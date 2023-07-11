Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg man killed in dispute with fellow tenant, police allege

Winnipeg police have arrested a man who's accused of stabbing a 64-year-old to death on the weekend.

42-year-old Abdiazia Ahmed Saeed charged with 2nd-degree murder

A black-and-white police cruiser is parked on a boulevard in front of a 2½-storey home with trees in front.
A police cruiser sits parked on Monday outside the multi-unit Langside Street home where Abdiazia Ahmed Saeed and Marcel Alphonse Painchaud lived. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Abdiazia Ahmed Saeed, 42, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Marcel Alphonse Painchaud. The two men were tenants in the same building, police said.

Officers went to the 2½-storey house on Langside Street, just north of Portage Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after they received a report a man had been assaulted.

Painchaud was found dead in his suite in the multi-unit house.

Investigators believe Saeed and Painchaud knew each other and got into a fight, and Saeed stabbed the older man, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police arrested Saeed on Monday. He is being held in custody.

