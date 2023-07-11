Winnipeg man killed in dispute with fellow tenant, police allege
Winnipeg police have arrested a man who's accused of stabbing a 64-year-old to death on the weekend.
42-year-old Abdiazia Ahmed Saeed charged with 2nd-degree murder
Abdiazia Ahmed Saeed, 42, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Marcel Alphonse Painchaud. The two men were tenants in the same building, police said.
Officers went to the 2½-storey house on Langside Street, just north of Portage Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after they received a report a man had been assaulted.
Painchaud was found dead in his suite in the multi-unit house.
Investigators believe Saeed and Painchaud knew each other and got into a fight, and Saeed stabbed the older man, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Police arrested Saeed on Monday. He is being held in custody.