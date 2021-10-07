Winnipeg woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in apartment

A 20-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who was found in an East Kildonan apartment suite last weekend, police say.

Skylynn Autumn Elizabeth Keeper was arrested on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

The body of 63-year-old Arnel Deleon Arabe was discovered late Sunday morning at the building on Prevette Street, off Munroe Avenue.

Police say they believe Keeper and Arabe knew each other before the man was killed.

The charge against Keeper has not been proven in court.

Homicide investigators are still looking into the death. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.