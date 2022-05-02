Police identify weekend homicide victim as 39-year-old man from Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have identified the city's latest homicide victim as 39-year-old Ryan Mitchell Spence, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of an injured man at the Marlborough Hotel on Smith Street shortly after midnight.

Spence had been shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. This is the city's 16th homicide this year.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba:

