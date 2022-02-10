Winnipeg police investigating fatal shooting

A shooting on Garry Street early Wednesday morning left one man dead and another in hospital, police said Thursday.

Winnipeg police say they responded to the crime scene, between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue, at about 3:40 a.m. where they found two wounded men.

One man was provided medical care on scene and transported to hospital. A second man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The police homicide unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information that might assist investigators is asked to call the unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).