Police looking for suspect, 40, after 28-year-old killed at Winnipeg shelter

A 28-year-old Winnipeg woman was killed at a core area shelter on Monday morning, police say, and they are now looking for a 40-year-old woman who they believe was involved.

Falin Johnston, 28, was found dead at a multi-room residence on the 100 block of Henry Avenue around 9:20 a.m. on Monday, after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called about a medical incident, according to a Friday news release from police.

The Winnipeg Police Service's news release did not identify the residence, but CBC has confirmed that Johnston was found at the Salvation Army Centre of Hope, at the corner of Main Street and Henry Avenue.

Johnston's death was determined to be a homicide following an autopsy, police said.

They have now identified Rebecca Marina Flett, 40, as a suspect in Johnston's death and believe she has been evading police, the news release said.

Flett is described as five-feet-four-inches tall and about 160 pounds, with a medium build and long brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Flett's whereabouts or about the incident is asked to call the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).