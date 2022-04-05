Winnipeg police arrest 2nd suspect in February homicide

Police have arrested a second suspect, Tanisha Caitlin Flett, 26, in connection with the death of Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy in early February.

Beardy, 26, was found dead in an apartment building on Furby Street on Feb. 2.

Flett was arrested at the Winnipeg Law Courts on March 15 and charged with second-degree murder. She is being held in custody.

Amos Joe Kematch, 27, of Winnipeg was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with second-degree murder in Beardy's death.

Police are still looking for Leah Carol Clifton, 34, of Winnipeg. She is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Clifton has a tattoo with the words 'RIP Dean' on the right side of her neck. (Winnipeg Police Service )

Clifton is five feet, six inches, and about 140-150 pounds, with a medium build. She has a tattoo with "RIP Dean" on the side of her neck.

Police said not to approach Clifton. Anyone with information about where she is can call 911.

Any other information can be reported to Winnipeg police investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).