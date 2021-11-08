Winnipeg police identify victim of Sunday morning homicide

Winnipeg police have released the name of a homicide victim who died after he was found unresponsive early Sunday morning.

Felix Bernard Chief, 28, died after police found him near the intersection of Burrows Avenue and Aikins Street around 1:48 a.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics rushed Chief to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details about what happened to Chief have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).