Winnipeg man dead, brother charged with manslaughter in Elgin Avenue homicide

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is dead while his brother is facing a manslaughter charge following a physical altercation at home on Elgin Avenue last Friday.

Police say they were called just before 8:30 p.m. about an injured man in an apartment building.

When officers arrived, they began to perform emergency first aid to the man, who was unresponsive.

The victim, identified as Logan Harold Flett, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died, says a news release.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with manslaughter. Police say the accused is the brother of the victim, and they believe the two men were in an argument that escalated.

This is the 12th homicide in Winnipeg of 2021.