Man found dead inside Winnipeg apartment

A 63-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment in East Kildonan on Sunday.

Winnipeg police were called around 11 a.m. to the building on Prevette Street, off Munroe Avenue.

No information on the death has been provided by police, who called it a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Arnel Deleon Arabe.

It is the city's 33rd homicide of the year.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

