Winnipeg police seek leads in DJ's stabbing death
Winnipeg police want help finding the person responsible for the stabbing death of a Winnipeg DJ last summer.
Dean Yurkiw, 50, was found fatally wounded in a Redwood Avenue home last August
Winnipeg police want help in finding the person responsible for the stabbing death of a Winnipeg DJ last summer.
Dean Wade Yurkiw, 50, was assaulted at a home on Redwood Avenue and Aikins Street on Aug. 4. He died from stab wounds in hospital.
"He was a private person and an extremely hard worker. He worked at a local hotel as a cleaner and a DJ," said Sgt. Wade McDonald, lead homicide investigator on the case.
McDonald said there doesn't appear to be a motive in Yurkiw's death.
"He was a son, he was a brother and a friend to many. His family wants and deserves justice, as does our entire community," he said.
McDonald said several people have been interviewed over the past year, and homicide investigators recovered male DNA from the crime scene, which has helped them come up with a description of the suspect.
Police are looking for a man in his early 20s, approximately five feet seven inches in height, with a thin build and short brown hair, possibly in a buzz-cut. They say he might wear a long-sleeved, grey plaid shirt, an aqua green shirt under the plaid shirt and longer dark blue shorts.
They believe he lives or lived in the area, and people in the neighbourhood would have seen him.
"The highlight for Dean was travelling to Vancouver to work the closing ceremonies at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games ," McDonald said.
He urged anyone with information to call (204) 986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.