Winnipeg police seek leads in DJ's stabbing death

Police say they have been unable to come up with motive in Yurkiw's stabbing death.

Winnipeg police want help in finding the person responsible for the stabbing death of a Winnipeg DJ last summer.Dean Wade Yurkiw, 50, was assaulted at a home on Redwood Avenue and Aikins Street on Aug. 4. He died from stab wounds in hospital."He was a private person and an extremely hard worker. He worked at a local hotel as a cleaner and a DJ," said Sgt. Wade McDonald, lead homicide investigator on the case.McDonald said there doesn't appear to be a motive in Yurkiw's death."He was a son, he was a brother and a friend to many. His family wants and deserves justice, as does our entire community," he said.McDonald said several people have been interviewed over the past year, and homicide investigators recovered male DNA from the crime scene, which has helped them come up with a description of the suspect.Police are looking for a man in his early 20s, approximately five feet seven inches in height, with a thin build and short brown hair, possibly in a buzz-cut. They say he might wear a long-sleeved, grey plaid shirt, an aqua green shirt under the plaid shirt and longer dark blue shorts.