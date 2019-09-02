Winnipeg sisters charged with manslaughter in 28th homicide of 2019

Two Winnipeg sisters have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a 64-year-old man in August.

Taylor Lapierre, 24, and Shyla Lee Walker, 31, have been charged after John Graham Buesnel was found dead in an apartment on Elgin Avenue, between Isabel and Ellen streets in the city's Centennial area, just north of downtown.

His death was the 28th homicide in Winnipeg of 2019.

Emergency workers were called to the apartment for a report of an unresponsive man around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 24, police wrote in a release on Monday.

Police believe sisters Lapierre and Walker knew Buesnel as an acquaintance and were socializing with him before the homicide.

Lapierre was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter and failure to comply with conditions of recognizance.

On Friday, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Walker on a charge of manslaughter. Walker turned herself in Saturday, police wrote in the release.