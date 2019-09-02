Winnipeg man arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder after Canada-wide warrant issued

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after police obtained a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest last week.

Bradley Shawn Thomas is charged in connection with the shooting death of Kyle Allan Malanchuk, 26, on Aug. 22, police said in a news release Monday.

Malanchuk was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds on Aug. 22 at a home on Pritchard Avenue between Sinclair and Arlington streets. His death was the city's 27th homicide in 2019.

Police got a warrant for Thomas's arrest on Aug. 27 and arrested him on Aug. 30 near Salter Street and Alfred Avenue, the release said.

"It is believed that Thomas and Malanchuk had been socializing with partygoers at the residence in the 800 block of Pritchard at which time a firearm was discharged near Malanchuk's upper-body causing a fatal injury," police wrote in the release.

Thomas faces multiple charges in addition to second-degree murder, including possession of a weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.