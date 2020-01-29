Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder after shooting at downtown hotel

A Winnipeg man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday after a shooting at a downtown hotel earlier this month claimed one man's life and sent another two to hospital.

Officers went to Garry Street shortly after 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 12 after receiving reports of shots fired, said a news release issued the next day.

Three men were taken to hospital in critical condition. One of the men died in hospital, and the other two are recovering after being shot.

The man who died is 20-year-old Yassin Abdu Ahmed, police said.

Winnipeg police officers stand with evidence markers in the parking lot next to the Windsor Hotel, which was cordoned off with yellow tape on Jan. 12. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The homicide unit arrested 28-year-old Alrick Denon Banton on Tuesday.

The arrest was made on Fermor Avenue near Autumnwood Drive. Police said cruisers surrounded his car in order to make the arrest.

He had a gun magazine with several rounds of ammunition on him at the time of the arrest.

Banton has no prior convictions.

Police surrounded a car on Fermor Avenue near Autumnwood Drive Tuesday afternoon to arrest Alrick Denon Banton. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Banton faces a number of charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of discharging a restricted firearm with intent.

He is being held in custody.