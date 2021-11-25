Man found injured in North End is Winnipeg's 37th homicide victim of 2021

The death of a man in Winnipeg's North End is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Officers responded to a report of an injured man in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue, between Salter and Main streets, around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Thursday Winnipeg Police Service news release.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was already on scene and administering medical care when police arrived.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The homicide unit took over the investigation and determined the death to be a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Angus John Maple, 40, of Winnipeg.

His death is the city's 37th homicide of the year.

Members of the homicide unit continue to investigate. Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).