Homeless advocates, city staff grappling with growing problem of people sleeping in bus shelters

More people experiencing homelessness are resorting to sleeping in bus shelters in Winnipeg, says a spokesperson for a local organization that aims to prevent homelessness.

"This is a phenomenon that has been increasing recently," said Kris Clemens, manager of communications and community relations at End Homelessness Winnipeg.

"A similar phenomenon was observed back in the spring, when we had a similar level of COVID-19 restrictions that resulted in closing of a lot of bases, libraries, community centres, fast-food restaurants, coffee shops, places people might normally go to warm up and shelter from the elements."

There are fewer people using homeless shelters and there are fewer encampments, Clemens added, so bus shelters seem to be a new spot to gather or get warm.

The situation is getting serious enough for St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham to speak up about it.

Over the past week, he says his office has been flooded with calls and emails from concerned constituents about people who are homeless staying in bus shelters.

Gillingham has been working with city staff and Main Street Project to address the problem and lead the people who are homeless to the supports they need, the councillor said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"The goal is to lead with compassion," Gillingham told CBC News in an interview Wednesday. "Make sure that these individuals, as fellow Winnipeggers … get the help that they need."

Gillingham noted there is also a need to get the people who are homeless out of the bus shelters because those structures are there for transit riders.

Right now, transit inspectors who come across people inhabiting bus shelters assess the situation, give them information about emergency shelters that are open and, if necessary, call emergency responders, according to a Winnipeg Transit spokesperson.

Transit staff also address shelters that are in dire need of cleanup, which impacts their regular cleaning schedule, the spokesperson said. Although, cleanliness — or lack thereof — can be tied to people shacking up in a bus shelter.

Safe, affordable housing is the main thing much of Winnipeg's homeless population need, said Clemens and Gillingham.

"Emergency shelters and safe spaces cannot meet everyone's need, and nor are they a long term solution. Housing options are required," said Clemens.