New shopping cart lockers offer homeless a secure place to leave belongings

Shopping carts do more than shuttle food around grocery store isles — for members of Winnipeg's homeless community, they often become a way of transporting all of their earthly belongings from place to place.

The problem is, it's impossible to safely leave unattended a cart full of everything from clothes, bedding, food, tools — even cherished family photos — without the threat of someone coming along and stealing things.

That's what happened about a year-and-a-half ago when a devastated homeless woman found her cart had been dumped and her belongings stolen, said Ray Eskritt.

"All of her childrens' baby photos were in that cart and she could never get them back," said Eskritt, an anti-poverty advocate and communications and development assistant with the ministry.

Eskritt teamed up with students at Red River College to create four lockers specifically designed for storing shopping carts in Winnipeg. It cost about $10,000 to build all four.

On Monday, people with Art City decorated the lockers, two of which will be relocated outside the Main Street Project and two will be in West Broadway.

A homeless camp that sprung up on the lawn of West Broadway's All Saints Church has since been taken down. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

The roll out comes amid plans by the city to dismantle homeless camps around Winnipeg.

Eskritt admits it might be hard for people who don't live near downtown Winnipeg to grasp the importance of shopping carts to those without a home.

"It becomes very difficult to ever go inside," said Eskritt.

"They have trouble with getting to see doctors or even getting a shelter bed, because once you leave your cart outside that's everything you own is up for grabs."

Eskritt believes Winnipeg is the first Canadian city to explore the use of shopping cart lockers in this way.

She can see them being useful in other places, including outside food banks, shelters, doctors' offices, social service offices and outside the Millennium Library. Critics have panned the implementation of mandatory bag checks and metal detector screenings at the public downtown library and said they disproportionately deter homeless and other vulnerable populations from entering.

Eskritt is excited her idea has come to fruition and she hopes it proves useful, though she wishes lockers and shopping carts weren't necessary.

"I would rather not see them anywhere, I would rather they not exist and we just had a housing plan," she said.

"Instead of solving the problem we're decorating it, because the solution to this problem is housing."